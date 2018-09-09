Scottish a cappella group to perform flashmob on Edinburgh trams

A top Scottish a cappella group is set to perform a flashmob on the Edinburgh trams this afternoon to advertise their forthcoming show in the capital.

Edinburgh-based Forth Valley Chorus, who are set to appear at the Usher Hall next month (6 October), are a 100 strong group of women who sing four-part harmonies - blending traditional barbershop, show tunes and pop music, all in an a cappella format.

Performing hits by everyone from Adele to Billy Joel and shows like a Funny Girl to The Greatest Showman, the organisers say there is “something for everyone” at their shows.

The chorus are hoping to raise a smile or two with tram travelers with their flashmob, as well as capitalising on a hugely successful Las Vegas performance which placed them 11th in the world in 2017 and a 2018 UK competition win which ranked them first in the UK for the seventh time.

• Tickets for their new show will be available at: www.usherhall.co.uk