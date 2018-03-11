Scottish dog wins Crufts 2018 as protester invades arena

Have your say

A whippet from Dalkeith defeated 21,000 dogs to be crowned Best in Show on the final day of Crufts 2018.

Collooney Tartan Tease followed up winning the Hound Group title on Friday by emerging victorious in the main event.

The dog is owned by the owners of Short Self Drive, Yvette and David Short, on Bonnyrigg Road in Dalketih.

As well as winning the £100 cash prize, they received the Keddall Memorial Trophy, named after long-running show manager Robert Kendall.

However the moment was almost ruined by a protester who made it onto the arena floor before being tackled to the ground by several security guards.

The images were captured live on Channel 4 with a visibly concerned Yvette Short who was quick to grab hold of and protect Collooney Tartan Tease.