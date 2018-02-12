Scottish rugby fans’ view blocked - by their own team

A GROUP of Scottish rugby fans embarked on an 800-mile round trip to watch their heroes - only to have their view blocked by the team’s substitutes.

Former Corstorphine Rugby Club player Richard Spence and his pals made their biennial pilgrimage to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium last weekend.

But after forking out £80 for pitch-side tickets, the friends were forced to watch key action on the big screen as Scotland’s reserves warmed-up in front of them.

“My wife saw more of the game sitting in our house at home watching the television,” said NHS clerical officer Richard, 51.

The game was only 30 minutes old when Scotland’s substitutes made their way to the in-goal area in front of Richard for a series of exercises.

“They danced and collided, stretched and bounced blocking my view and those around me,” he said.

As Wales attacked down the other end of the pitch, the group of substitutes took a break to watch the action.

“Every single Scottish substitute and coach had stopped warming up and were standing stationary side by side with their backs to myself watching the attacking action at the other end of the park.

“If it had not been for the big screen, which I can watch from the comfort of my armchair in my living room at home, I would not have seen the action,” said Richard.

Despite the warm-ups, half-time came and went without any of the substitutes being called upon. Scotland went on to lose last Saturday’s game 34-7.

Welsh rugby officials have now written to Richard to apologise and blame “limited space” for substitutes warming up in front of fans.

“We are sorry to hear that you feel that your experience was not a positive one on this occasion,” read a Welsh Rugby Union customer service response.

Players blocking fans’ line of sight failed to constitute a “permanent restricted view”, continued the reply.

The Scottish Rugby Union assured Mr Spence his concerns have been passed to the team manager in a bid to prevent any repeat.

“I’m sorry it impacted on your enjoyment of the game, but please be reassured that your concerns have been taken seriously,” added a response.