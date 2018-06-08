Scottish SPCA in urgent appeal for cat food for Edinburgh rehoming centre

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to animal lovers in Edinburgh to help feed hungry cats and kittens who have been rescued or born in the charity’s care.

The charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Edinburgh is currently caring for lots of cats and kittens of various ages.

Centre Manager Diane Aitchison said, “Over the last few months we have had an influx of felines in our care, meaning more mouths to feed.

“Although we have lots of food for the other animals in our care, we’re running extremely low on jelly based kitten and adult cat meat.

“Kitten food is specially designed to help give youngsters the extra nutrients they need to grow and develop.

“Thankfully, we have lots of dry food at the moment however, our young kittens need weaned onto meat and we desperately need more of this.

“We would really appreciate any donations of adult cat and kitten food to our centre to help the felines stay happy and healthy.

“If anyone wants to donate to our centre they can do so by dropping in anytime between 10am and 4pm.”

Donations can be sent via the charity’s Amazon Wishlist: http://amzn.eu/4qS7fvu or handed in to the charity’s Edinburgh centre at Mansfield Road, Balerno EH14 7JU.