Scottish Water launch £20m project to improve Edinburgh’s water supply

Scottish Water is to improve the water supply network by installing almost seven miles of new mains to ensure a more resilient supply of fresh water in parts of Edinburgh and Livingston.

More than 165,000 people in Edinburgh and West Lothian are to benefit from investment of around £20 million in their drinking water network.

The work will involve constructing a two-way treated water link between Marchbank Water Treatment Works near Balerno and Glencorse Water Treatment Works near to the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

By carrying out the work. customers in the Capital will be supplied from two different locations, providing a back-up if something was to go wrong with one supply.

The extended network will also have the capacity to link to other existing and future water supplies across parts of the south of Scotland.

The network expansion will be built in an area of the Pentland Hills. Construction, which will mostly take place on private land, is due to last up to 24 months.

Work will begind next month.

Scottish Water’s Director of Capital Investment, Mark Dickson, said: “Interruptions to supply can have a significant impact on our customers, with customers telling us that resilient supply is a big priority for them.

“In order to keep delivering high quality, great tasting water to customers we now need to further improve the reliability and resilience of our water supply systems and this project will do just that for Edinburgh.”