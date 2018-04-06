Search launched for Edinburgh woman last seen a month ago

Concerns are growing for a missing Edinburgh woman who was last seen almost a month ago.

Charlotte Rettie, who hails from the Capital’s Comely Bank, was reported missing on Thursday 29 March and concerns are growing for her welfare.

The 30-year-old was last sighted on 8 March in the Craigroyston area, but it has since been established by police that she travelled to London.

Charlotte is described as white, 5ft 6 inches tall, of slim build with long blonde hair.

Sergeant Aaron Chadha from Drylaw Police Station said: “We’re eager to hear from anyone who recognises Charlotte’s description, who has seen her travelling to London or in the English capital, or who may have information that can help us to trace her.

“Similarly if Charlotte herself sees this appeal, we’d ask her to get in contact with us or her friends or family to let us know she is well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1859 of Thursday 29th March.

