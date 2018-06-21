Search on for Bathgate man missing for 3 weeks

CONCERNS are growing for a missing Bathgate man who was last seen three weeks ago.

Peter Hopkinson, 60, who lives in Bathgate, was last seen in the Whitburn area around 4:50pm on Thursday 31 May and it is believed he may have travelled outwith the area by bus.

An unconfirmed sighting of Peter at Edinburgh’s Nicolson Square yesterday afternoon has been reported to police.

Peter has not returned to his home, attended work or been in touch with his family since then and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as white, of medium build, 5ft 8ins tall, with short grey hair, a ruddy complexion and walks with a slight limp.

Mr Hopkinson usually wears light blue jeans, a light-coloured shirt, a khaki-coloured waterproof jacket and could be carrying a black Umbro holdall with a red trim.

Sergeant Colin Notman of Livingston Police Station said: “Despite appeals for Peter and various efforts to trace him since he was reported missing on the 3rd June, our enquiries are ongoing.

“It’s believed that Peter could be in the Edinburgh area and that he may be staying in the city centre, with a possible sighting of him in Nicolson Square around 2pm on Wednesday 20th June.

“We’re working with our colleagues in Edinburgh Division and continue to ask for the public’s help, also. Peter has an associate in Edinburgh who is known as Gary and whose company he may be in.

“Anyone who may have seen Peter, or who has information on his whereabouts, can contact us on 101 quoting incident number 2174 of the 3rd June.

“If Peter see’s our appeal, we’d urge him to contact either us or his family as soon as possible and let us know if he is ok.”

