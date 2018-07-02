Search on for Edinburgh mum missing for five days

A plea has been issued to trace an Edinburgh mum who has been missing for five days.

Edinburgh mum Kayrn McCann was last heard from on 27 June.

She is said to frequent the city centre area as well as having connections in Fife.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Kayrn is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1413 of 30 June.

