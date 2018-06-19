Search underway for Curry House of the Year 2018

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of the Year 2018.
A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot to mild and creamy, there’s nothing we love more than a curry, and with more than 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK, everyone has their favourites.
Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the choice of decor?
We have drawn up a shortlist of the eateries in Edinburgh and the Lothians that will compete for Curry House of the Year 2018.
The details can be found in the paper until Saturday June 30.
In order to find the best curry house, we are trying to narrow it down to a top ten.
To vote from our list, simply buy a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News, fill the voting form out with the full name and address of the curry house you want to win, and return it to our office.
Voting closes on July 6, 2018.
Photocopied of defaced vouchers will not be accepted.
You can view our fill shortlist below.
001: 10 to 10 Delhi, 63 Clerk Street
002: Abida. 295A Saint John’s Road
003: Altaf Khan, 95A High Street, Tranent
004: Bombay Bicycle Club Restaurant, 6-6a Brougham Place
005: Bombay Lounge, 202 High Street, Dalkeith
006: Bombay Spice, 138-140 Duke Street
007: Bonoful, 13 -17 Brighton Place, Portobello
008: Britannia Spice, 150 Commercial Street
009: Clippers Restaurant, 26 High Street, Penicuik
010: Delhi Diner, 38 Mayfield Gardens
011: Desi Pakwan, 61 Leith Walk
012: Dishoom, 3a St Andrews Square
013: Eastern Eye, 6 Hardgate, Haddington
014: Eastern Pavilion, 46 Saint John’s Road
015: Ginger Restaurant, 11 South College Street
016: Golden Ambal, 1 Albert Place
017: Grace of India, 33 High Street, Aberlady
018: Guchhi Indian Restaurant, 50, East Fountain Bridge
019: Gurkha Cafe & Restaurant, 25-27 Cockburn Street
020: Guru Balti, 9 Dundee Terrace
021: Ignite, 272-274 Morrison Street
022: In Touch, 8 Inverleith Gardens
023: India Today, 176 Morningside Road
024: Indian Flavour, 47 Ferry Road
025: Indian Lounge Restaurant, 129A Rose Street
026: Itihaas, 17/19 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith
027: Jashans Restaurant, 1-2 Moat Place
028: Kalpna, 2/3 St. Patricks Square
029: Kasturi Indian Gourmet Resturant, 35-37 Shandwick Place
030: Kebab Mahal, 7 Nicolson Square
031: Khushi, 10 Antigua Street
032: Kismot, 29 St. Leonards Street
033: Kohi Noor, 142 North High Street, Musselburgh
034: Lancers, 5 Hamilton Place
035: Lazeez, 191 Dalry Road
036: Madras Cottage, 11 Piershill Place
037: Mezbaan South Indian Restaurant, 14 - 14A Brougham Street
038: Mint Indian, 64 Portbello High Street, Portobello
039: Mintleaf Restaurant, 28 Bernard Street
040: Miraj Indian Takeaway, 19 Main Street
041: Morningside Spice, 74-76 Morningside Road
042: Mother India’s Cafe, 3-5 Infirmary Street
043: Mughal Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, 81 Fountainbridge
044: Namaste Kathmandu, 17-19 Forest Road
045: Navadhanya, 88 Haymarket Terrace
046: Nutan’s, 42, Home Street
047: Omar Khayyam Indian Restaurant, 1 Grosvenor Street
048: Passage to India, 20 Union Place
049: Pataka, 190 Causewayside
050: Queen’s Spice, 1 High Street, South Queensferry
051: Rannaghor, 8 Pentland View Court
052: Red Fort, 10 Drummond Street
053: Ronaq Indian Restaurant, 10 - 12 Craigleith Road
054: Ronaq New Waverley, 31 East Market Street
055: Ruchi Tandoori, 3-4 London Road
056: Shanaz Indian, 194 Dalkeith Road
057: Shish Mahal, 63A High Street
058: Shri Bheema’s, 14A Nicholson Street
059: Shri Bheema’s, 121 Constitution Street
060: Slumdog Delivered, Elm Row
061: Spice House, 29 The Square, Penicuik
062: Spice Lounge Kitchen, 1 Craigmount View
063: Spice n Nice, 8 Wardieburn Drive
064: Spicy Bite, 119 Dundee Street
065: St Johns Curry Club, 100 Saint John’s Road
066: Tanjore, 6-8 Clerk Street
067: The Clay Oven, 86 Morningside Road
068: The Curry Leaf, 139 Bruntsfield Pl
069: The Everest Nepalese & Indian Restaurant, 52 Home Street
070: The Mosque Kitchen, 31, Nicolson Square
071: The Mumbai Mansion, 250 Morrison Street
072: The Original Mosque Kitchen & Cafe, 50 Potterrow
073: The Shezan Indian Cuisine, 24-25 Union Place
074: Tikka Mahal, 53 Clerk Street
075: Tikka Masala, 201 Pleasance
076: Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, 1 Leven Street
077: Vinyasa, 34 St Marys Street
078: Voujon, 107 Newington Road
079: Annakut Restaurant, 13 Newington Road
080: Zest, 15 North St. Andrew Street