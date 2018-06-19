Search underway for Curry House of the Year 2018

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of the Year 2018.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot to mild and creamy, there’s nothing we love more than a curry, and with more than 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK, everyone has their favourites.

The hunt is on for Curry House of the Year 2018.

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the choice of decor?

We have drawn up a shortlist of the eateries in Edinburgh and the Lothians that will compete for Curry House of the Year 2018.

The details can be found in the paper until Saturday June 30.

In order to find the best curry house, we are trying to narrow it down to a top ten.

To vote from our list, simply buy a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News, fill the voting form out with the full name and address of the curry house you want to win, and return it to our office.

Voting closes on July 6, 2018.

Photocopied of defaced vouchers will not be accepted.

You can view our fill shortlist below.

001: 10 to 10 Delhi, 63 Clerk Street

002: Abida. 295A Saint John’s Road

003: Altaf Khan, 95A High Street, Tranent

004: Bombay Bicycle Club Restaurant, 6-6a Brougham Place

005: Bombay Lounge, 202 High Street, Dalkeith

006: Bombay Spice, 138-140 Duke Street

007: Bonoful, 13 -17 Brighton Place, Portobello

008: Britannia Spice, 150 Commercial Street

009: Clippers Restaurant, 26 High Street, Penicuik

010: Delhi Diner, 38 Mayfield Gardens

011: Desi Pakwan, 61 Leith Walk

012: Dishoom, 3a St Andrews Square

013: Eastern Eye, 6 Hardgate, Haddington

014: Eastern Pavilion, 46 Saint John’s Road

015: Ginger Restaurant, 11 South College Street

016: Golden Ambal, 1 Albert Place

017: Grace of India, 33 High Street, Aberlady

018: Guchhi Indian Restaurant, 50, East Fountain Bridge

019: Gurkha Cafe & Restaurant, 25-27 Cockburn Street

020: Guru Balti, 9 Dundee Terrace

021: Ignite, 272-274 Morrison Street

022: In Touch, 8 Inverleith Gardens

023: India Today, 176 Morningside Road

024: Indian Flavour, 47 Ferry Road

025: Indian Lounge Restaurant, 129A Rose Street

026: Itihaas, 17/19 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith

027: Jashans Restaurant, 1-2 Moat Place

028: Kalpna, 2/3 St. Patricks Square

029: Kasturi Indian Gourmet Resturant, 35-37 Shandwick Place

030: Kebab Mahal, 7 Nicolson Square

031: Khushi, 10 Antigua Street

032: Kismot, 29 St. Leonards Street

033: Kohi Noor, 142 North High Street, Musselburgh

034: Lancers, 5 Hamilton Place

035: Lazeez, 191 Dalry Road

036: Madras Cottage, 11 Piershill Place

037: Mezbaan South Indian Restaurant, 14 - 14A Brougham Street

038: Mint Indian, 64 Portbello High Street, Portobello

039: Mintleaf Restaurant, 28 Bernard Street

040: Miraj Indian Takeaway, 19 Main Street

041: Morningside Spice, 74-76 Morningside Road

042: Mother India’s Cafe, 3-5 Infirmary Street

043: Mughal Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, 81 Fountainbridge

044: Namaste Kathmandu, 17-19 Forest Road

045: Navadhanya, 88 Haymarket Terrace

046: Nutan’s, 42, Home Street

047: Omar Khayyam Indian Restaurant, 1 Grosvenor Street

048: Passage to India, 20 Union Place

049: Pataka, 190 Causewayside

050: Queen’s Spice, 1 High Street, South Queensferry

051: Rannaghor, 8 Pentland View Court

052: Red Fort, 10 Drummond Street

053: Ronaq Indian Restaurant, 10 - 12 Craigleith Road

054: Ronaq New Waverley, 31 East Market Street

055: Ruchi Tandoori, 3-4 London Road

056: Shanaz Indian, 194 Dalkeith Road

057: Shish Mahal, 63A High Street

058: Shri Bheema’s, 14A Nicholson Street

059: Shri Bheema’s, 121 Constitution Street

060: Slumdog Delivered, Elm Row

061: Spice House, 29 The Square, Penicuik

062: Spice Lounge Kitchen, 1 Craigmount View

063: Spice n Nice, 8 Wardieburn Drive

064: Spicy Bite, 119 Dundee Street

065: St Johns Curry Club, 100 Saint John’s Road

066: Tanjore, 6-8 Clerk Street

067: The Clay Oven, 86 Morningside Road

068: The Curry Leaf, 139 Bruntsfield Pl

069: The Everest Nepalese & Indian Restaurant, 52 Home Street

070: The Mosque Kitchen, 31, Nicolson Square

071: The Mumbai Mansion, 250 Morrison Street

072: The Original Mosque Kitchen & Cafe, 50 Potterrow

073: The Shezan Indian Cuisine, 24-25 Union Place

074: Tikka Mahal, 53 Clerk Street

075: Tikka Masala, 201 Pleasance

076: Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, 1 Leven Street

077: Vinyasa, 34 St Marys Street

078: Voujon, 107 Newington Road

079: Annakut Restaurant, 13 Newington Road

080: Zest, 15 North St. Andrew Street