Second Synergy gym opens in Edinburgh

A new Synergy Group Fitness gym has will open the doors to its first Edinburgh gym on Monday 7th May, unveiling the £100,000 investment made in its Bonnington site.

The 2500sq ft fitness space will open in the city’s West Bowling Green Street.

Following the success of its gym in Livingston, which opened four years ago, Synergy in Edinburgh aims to provide bespoke, tailored group fitness and nutritional programmes for members.

Offering ‘Spinergy’ – Synergy’s spin classes; ‘RAW’ – high intensity strength and metabolic conditioning; kettlebells, and small group personal training classes (SG3), the gym’s ethos truly embodies ‘Synergy’ – a welcoming and safe environment for members and guests to train and get results together.

Since its inception in 2012, Synergy has been shortlisted for several UK awards, including ‘Group Fitness Gym of the Year’ and ‘Functional Gym of the Year’ as well as ‘Regional Gym of the Year – Scotland’ at the National Fitness Awards.

Commenting on the launch of Synergy Edinburgh, Founder Ross Paterson said: “We’re delighted to launch Synergy Edinburgh in a central location to make it easy and accessible for everyone. We want to mirror the experience we’ve created in Livingston, and our temporary Broughton home, where fitness is enjoyable and people really see results. We take pride in taking our members on a journey here at Synergy, encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and providing a welcoming training environment with support and encouragement, not only from staff, but of other members too – we really do represent the word ‘synergy’ here.”

Membership of Synergy Edinburgh is priced at £40pm for Kettlefit and HIIT in Edinburgh and Livingston or £74pm for bespoke Synergy classes, access to SG3 Nutritional and Fat Loss Program and use of open gym hours in Edinburgh and Livingston.