Sergeant who tampered with wife’s parachute in attempted murder bid jailed

An army sergeant who tampered with his East Lothian wife’s parachute in an attempted murder bid has has been jailed for life.

Ex-Army sergeant Emile Cilliers has been jailed for at least 18 years for attempting to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute and sabotaging a gas valve at their home.

Cilliers, who has since been sacked from the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, was convicted by a jury of two attempted murder charges and a third count of damaging the gas fitting recklessly endangering life following a retrial at Winchester Crown Court.

Victoria Cilliers, a highly-experienced parachuting instructor, suffered near-fatal injuries when both her main and reserve parachutes failed when she took part in a jump at the Army Parachute Association at Netheravon, Wiltshire, on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015.

On Friday at the same court he was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years.