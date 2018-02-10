Serious accident closes Queensferry Crossing

A MAJOR rescue operation was underway after what appeared to be a serious road accident shut the Queensferry Crossing tonight.

Police sealed off lanes southbound at around 8:20 this evening as a fleet of fire engines, ambulances and police raced to the scene.

Several cars and a lorry were caught up in the drama, but it was unclear what vehicles had been involved.

At least one ambulance was seen speeding towards Edinburgh from the scene.

Around seven police cars were also in attendance with two fire tenders.

There were three fire appliances in attendance.

There was no indication of how the accident had happened.

But it came amid torrential rain as warnings for snow and ice were displayed on overhead gantry signs.

Previously the bridge opening as a motorway had been delayed and speed limit reduced because of issues with the on and off ramp joins and other snagging work at the bridge itself.

Drivers in the opposite lane slowed to see what was going on, risking further collisions.

Police officers in hi vis gear could be seen trying to tend to people in cars at the crash site.

Others formed a barrier on the bridge itself to divert traffic.

Traffic Scotland said both lanes southbound would be restricted at Jct 1 for an hour.

Details of any casualties were not immediately available.