Seven charged as police carry out multiple drug raids in West Lothian

Seven people have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following a week drug raids in West Lothian.

On Thursday June 7 officers executed a search warrant at a home in Burns Terrace, Bathgate where they recovered cannabis worth almost £23,000. A 32-year-old man was arrested.

The following day a search was underaken at an address in Laurel Grove, Livingston where police seized half a kilo of cannabis, around 4000 diazepam tablets and 70g of amphetamine.

The drugs were thought to be worth £6,250 and a 34-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were taken into custody.

Police then carried out a search of a property in Heron Square, Livingston, on Monday June 11 where 400g of cannabis was found within, along with 11 cannabis plants with a street value of around £42,000.

Officers arrested two men aged 27 and 33-year-old in connection with this recovery.

A further warrant was issued following a raid on Lothian Street in Bathgate, in Monday with a 53-year-old man being charged after six cannabis plants, worth around £1,320, were recovered.

A 49-year-old man was then arrested on Tuesday June 12 following a search of the Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston, which resulted in the seizure of herbal cannabis and 33 cannabis plants worth around £62,760.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Reid from Lothians and Scottish Borders CID said: “Thanks to a targeted week of enforcement activity, large quanatities of harmful substances have been recovered before they could do untold harm within our commuities.

“These proactive searches are only successful because of the outstanding support we have from local communities, who continue to come forward with information about ongoing drug crime in their area.

“If you would like to report offences of this nature, rest assured we will treat the information with the utmost seriousness and respond accordingly.

“The public can contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”