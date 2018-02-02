Shaun Woodburn’s killer pictured for the first time

The identity of Shaun Woodburn’s killer has been revealed after he turned 18.

Previously, the man who killed the footballer could not be named due to his age, but today he turns 18 today and can be named.

A picture of Shaun Woodburn tweeted by his father, Kevin, to mark his birthday on February 01

Shaun died after attacked by a then 16-year-old outside Gladstones in the early hours of January 1, 2017.

Mohammed Ibnomer, a former pupil at James Gillespie’s was charged with his death.

READ MORE: Mother of Shaun Woodburn vows to keep fighting for justice

Ibnomer had been part of a group of thugs who caused trouble across the city, attacking strangers over a 2 hour spree in the Capital.

He was originally charged with murder but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide, sentencing him to four years in jail.

READ MORE: Man charged following vandalism to Shaun Woodburn memorial

The sentencing sparked outrage with petitions and campaigns launched to lengthen the sentence with a #JusticeforShaun petition attracting thousands of signatures and Nicola Sturgeon also writing to the family offering her sympathies.

