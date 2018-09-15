Shocked Edinburgh resident shares images of her fire ravaged stairwell

Have your say

A horrified Edinburgh resident has shared pictures of her flat stairwell ravaged by fire.

The resident, who does not wish to be named, said the blaze at Muirhouse View this afternoon had completely destroyed parts of the flat.

The stairwell was damaged.

She says fire fighters warned her the fire could have been caused by badly fitted front doors.

She told the Evening News: “A fire officer said our front doors weren’t properly fitted as smoke was getting into our property through fire proof doors. All of our flats are council, it was lucky it was during the day as if it was night time I don’t think everyone would have got out.

“The whole stairwell is damaged,” she added.

Fire, police and ambulance crews all attended the incident just after 10.30am.

According to reports, a firefighter was seen carrying a young child down a ladder from a second-floor flat.

Eyewitness accounts said a burnt-out motorcycle could be seen in the stairwell of the block of flats.