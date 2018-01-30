Shop worker held up at knifepoint in West Lothian armed robbery

POLICE are searching for a man who made off with cash and vodka during a “frightening” armed robbery.

Officers in West Lothian are appealing for wintnesses after the knifepoint robbery in Livingston. The incident happened at around 7.5-pm on Monday at the Tweed Drive Corner Shop on Tweed Drive in Craigshill.

A man entered the shop and produced a knife before making off with a three-figure sum of cash and two bottles of vodka.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as being white, between 25 and 30-years-old, around 6 feet tall with a medium muscular build and wearing a grey top, black and white snood and Black and white baseball cap.

It is believed he spoke with an Eastern European accent.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “While no one was injured during this robbery, it was a frightening experience for staff and customers within the store.

“We are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Tweed Drive area on Monday evening, or who recognises the description of the suspect, to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID on 101 and quote incident number 3351 of the 29th January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.