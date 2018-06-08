Six by Nico to journey to the heart of Mexico this summer with new theme

Six by Nico, the innovative concept restaurant launched by chef Nico Simeone, is bringing the vibrant spirit of modern Mexico to the capital this summer with a theme featuring a refined take on Mexican food and drink.

Inspired by the North American country’s extensive and sophisticated culinary culture, ‘Mexico’ aims to “transport diners from the hazy cactus deserts of Tijuana to the vibrant, bustling streets of Mexico City” with each course.

The new concept will feature a refined take on Mexican cuisine. Picture: Six By Nico

The team at Six By Nico say the new six-course tasting menu, will be “rich in colour and flavour” and combine elements of both contemporary Mexican street food and ancient culinary classics to provide guests with a “taste of the country’s flavourful history”.

As a restaurant concept that creates a new menu every six weeks, Six By Nico has gone through a number of themes since opening their first restaurant site in Glasgow’s Finnieston area last year, from Childhood to New York and Disney and since opening in Edinburgh with ‘The Chippie’ theme menu in March 2018, guests at both city locations are able to enjoy the same menu.

The exciting new theme is set to transport guests to Latin America at both Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh from Tuesday June 26th until Sunday August 6th 2018.

The new six course tasting menu includes chicken thigh taco with guacamole, strawberry salsa and whipped creme fraiche; nachos with heritage tomato, housemade queso fresco and avocado gazpacho; elote with sweetcorn risotto, green chorizo and pickled red peppers; sea bass chilpachole mixto with mussel escabeche, crab mole, sikil pak and orange; and Pork cheek babacoa - refried beans, tomatillo, rainbow chard and crackling.

The eponymous taco will also be making an appearance with the restaurant stating that guests “will love the sixth dish on the menu”, a dessert that offers a chocolate taco featuring tonka bean ganache, banana ice cream, chipotle and banana caramel.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “I think our Mexico themed tasting menu gives guests the opportunity to try different colours, textures and flavours that they may not have discovered before.

“Mexican food is fantastic with a lot of flair, colours and we aim to offer a diverse and delicious range of dishes that bring the culture and history of the country all together in one bite.”

Diners can book a table now for ‘Mexico’. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night and the menu will be priced from £28 per person in both Glasgow and Edinburgh - with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £25 at each restaurant.

Six By Nico also confirmed that there will be a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as snack sides.

Nico added: “We want to bring to life our interpretations of contemporary Mexican cooking. People these days are much more familiar with Mexican dishes.

“Al pastor, quesadillas, mole, carnitas, barbacoa, chipotle and taco are all part of our culinary vocabulary now and Six by Nico are excited to introduce our guests to some thrilling Mexican inspired dishes”.

• READ MORE: Six by Nico, Edinburgh, restaurant review

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE