Skeleton-masked gang wake and rob a man in his West Lothian home

A TERRIFIED resident woke to find five masked men in his West Lothian home who threatened and robbed him.

The 29-year-old victim was stirred by the gang breaking in between midnight and 1am on Wednesday in Blackburnhall Gardens, Blackburn.

He was uninjured but the five robbers drove off in an unknown vehicle with “a number of personal items.”

The suspects are all described as male and aged in their twenties, wearing tracksuits that were black or grey in colour, and all had masks with a skeleton print on covering their faces.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Scott Jordan from Livingston CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who was thankfully left uninjured.

“I would be eager to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area in the days prior to Wednesday night, or who witness the suspects arriving or leaving the area in the early hours of 6 June.

“Equally anyone who has any information relevant to the enquiry or that can help us trace those involved is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 0198 of 6 June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE