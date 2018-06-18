Snoop Dogg brands Lotto winner Jane Park ‘crazy’

Snoop Dogg has taken to Facebook to call Jane Park a ‘crazy chit’

The ‘rapper’ shared a post on Facebook in which Jane Park said her £1m Lotto win had ‘ruined her life’ branding her ‘a crazy chit’

Chit refers to ‘an impudent or arrogant young woman.’

The post on his official Facebook page has attracted more than 2,000 reactions from his audience of 34 million.

In the NY Post article Jane says “At times it feels like winning the lottery has ruined my life. I thought it would make it 10 times better but it’s made it 10 times worse.

“I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won,’”

The young millionaire, who won at the age of 17 also said: “People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.’ But they don’t realize the extent of my stress. I have material things but apart from that my life is empty.

“What is my purpose in life?”

Jane also shared SNoop’s post to her own Facebook page by saying, “Drop it like it’s hot”.