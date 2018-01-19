Snow and ice adding to rush hour delays

There are a number of delays across the Capital and the Lothians due to snow and ice, with officials warning that more adverse weather could be on the way.

Heavy snow falling on higher ground is resulting in a number of delays on the M8 and a M9 with drivers forced to slow to deal with the conditions.

Some snow showers have also impacted traffic and road surfaces in central Edinburgh.

Heavy snowfall has also been reported in Penicuik and Newbridge with the conditions adding to the rush hour commute.

Routes from the west have been particularly slow as a result of the weather with delays on the A89 through Broxburn, A71 Livingston to Wilkieston and the M8 from Newhouse.

As well as heavy snowfall, ice is also likely on a number of routes.

There are delays on the City Bypass from Lasswade to Dreghorn with queues on the A701 at Bilston and at Straiton, A702 at Hillend and A7 after Hardengreen

It would appear that there are more wintry showers likely throughout the day.

Despite the weather, a number of main routes appear to be clear with buses running as normal.

The Met Office issued a Yellow ‘be aware’ warning for snow showers and ice, with the warning being valid from now until Friday night.