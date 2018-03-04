Snow update: Most Edinburgh schools and nurseries will reopen tomorrow

Edinburgh Council has confirmed most schools and nurseries in the Capital will reopen tomorrow.

The council thanked council staff, parents and communities for their response in “challenging circumstances”.

The council confirmed all primary ,secondary and special schools will be open on Monday as normal.

All Early Years Centres and nurseries will be open except Flora Stevensons nursery which will remain closed due to isolated flooding and South Morningside Nursery which will operate in the morning from Fairmilehead Church will operate from the Deanbank Annexe. The afternoon Nursery at Fairmilehead Church will be closed on Monday. The Nursery will be fully open as normal on Tuesday.

On its website, the council said: “School meals will be available, however the menu may be different from that advertised on Parentpay on Monday.

“Staff who have difficulties getting to their base educational establishments should aim to attend their nearest Edinburgh school following the snow schools protocol. To ease transport and parking issues, staff are asked where possible to consider using public transport.”