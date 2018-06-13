SNP’s Hannah Bardell blasts ‘farcical’ House of Commons in PMQ walkout

Have your say

The Member of Parliament for Livingston has shared a video walking out the House of Commons.

The video, which was shared to her Twitter channel, showed the MP along with her SNP colleagues leaving the House.

She blasted the ‘farcical’ Parliament stating: “The people of Scotland were not able to have their voice heard last night in the EU withdrawal debate.

READ MORE: PMQs: SNP MPs walk out of Commons after Ian Blackford ordered to leave

“In the devolution section of the bill, we got 19 minutes to debate the fact that Westminster is staging a power grab, and not one Scottish MP even got to speak.”

She explained why the SNP had opted to leave the Chamber during Prime Minister’s Questions.

SNP MPs walk out of the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions after the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford was kicked out of Commons. Picture; PA

READ MORE: Judge me on my record, says SNP candidate Hannah Bardell

Mr Blackford had demanded an immediate vote on a private session of parliament - which would have suspended the days business so that MPs could continue the debate on post-Brexit devolution that was cut to just 15 minutes on Tuesday night.

The MP for Livingston finished her video stating “This cannot continue. Scotland cannot be continued to be disrespected by Westminster.”