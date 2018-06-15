Some roads remain closed in Storm Hector aftermath

Have your say

A number of roads in the Capital remain closed this morning following Storm Hector.

The city was hit with gusts of almost 70mph in places as trees were felled and trains were cancelled.

And the Capital is still feeling the effects with East Fettes Avenue between Carrington Road and Comely Bank remaining closed.

The storm caused chaos across Edinburgh yesterday with a woman seriously injured in Dalry after a tile fell from a roof.