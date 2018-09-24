Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces Edinburgh gig as part of 2019 UK tour

Singing sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced an Edinburgh gig as part of her 2019 UK and Ireland tour.

The Murder on the Dancefloor star will be performing an array of hits at the Usher Hall on 11 June alongside a live orchestra.

Her tour will begin in Cambridge on 2 June, before taking in Nottingham, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester, with the final stop in Dublin.

Since the release of her debut album ‘Read My Lips’ in 2001, which sold over 2 million copies worldwide, Ellis-Bextor has had six Top 10 singles, including ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Get Over You’, and of course ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

Sophie said: “It’s so exciting to be performing hits from my entire career with full orchestral arrangements for the first time! This is a bit of a dream come true. I’m especially delighted that I get to do some proper full-on live disco with strings.. it’s going to be really special!”

The show will feature arrangements stemming from her forthcoming Orchestral Greatest Hits album due in 2019.

Pre-sale tickets for the show launch on Thursday, 27 September while general sale launches Friday, 28 September on Ticketmaster.

