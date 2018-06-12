Double vision: Grandad buys 10ft Forth Bridge artwork despite having exact same view

A grandad has gone viral on Twitter after buying a huge picture of the Forth Bridge – the same view he has out his own window.

Stuart Slicer, 56, has become an online sensation after his son tweeted a hilarious clip that showed the 10ft artwork in his living room before panning towards the real landmark outside.

His son, also called Stuart, tweeted that his Dad “was at a sportsman’s dinner and bought a 10ft x 4ft picture of the forth rail bridge”.

He added that wife Helen was “not happy with him” and “ready to chuck it and him in the garage”.

READ MORE: A brief history of the Forth Bridges

However, Stuart has stuck to his guns on the purchase, describing it as a “superb picture”. He said: “I don’t feel embarrassed. It’s a beautiful photo of the bridges, which have always inspired me.

Stuart Slicer's actual view of the Forth bridges

“My son came down and viewed it on Monday night and just burst out laughing. He said: ‘Why would you want that? Just open the blinds!’

“I thought it was a great photo – a bit big, but I didn’t think about that. My wife’s told me it’s not going up now, though.”

Stuart, who works as a train driver, bought the artwork for £100 at a fundraiser for South Queensferry’s Ferry Fair Festival before collecting it on Friday night from East Coast Tyres, who had donated it.

He now intends to sell it to a local business “for three figures” with all proceeds going towards the Ferry Fair.

A grandad bought a picture of the Forth Bridge despite having the same view. Picture; ROb McDougall

Lisa Slicer, Stuart’s daughter, lives in Eyemouth and said she was unsurprised by the purchase.

She said: “My fiancé is actually up at their house just now as he’s working up there this week. He told me: ‘Your Dad has bought something and your Mum is not a happy bunny!

“It does not surprise me one bit that he bought it. It’s actually a super picture, but we can sit on their couch every day and see it 24 hours of the day. He isn’t an impulsive buyer but my Dad can have some crazy ideas.”

Many other people responded with disbelief to the video, which has over half a million views, with Mark Oakden suggesting they “cut it in strips and stick them on the inside of the blind”.

Helen, who tweets as @peacelass, added that: “It was obviously bought for when the weather is dreich!”

Others were more supportive of his proud purchase. @votingyes wrote: “I think it’s brilliant. He doesn’t need to turn around to get the view.” Simon Smith commented: “This is marvellous. Absolutely made my day.”

The tweet has been liked over 30,000 times and retweeted 11,000 times.