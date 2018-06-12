Grandad buys 10ft Forth Bridge artwork despite having exact same view

Have your say

A SOUTH Queensferry Grandad has gone viral on Twitter after buying a huge picture of the Forth Bridge – the same view he has out his own window.

Viewed over 200,000 times, Murphy Green’s hilarious clip shows the 10ft piece taking up half the living room wall before the camera pans left towards the real life landmark.

Murphy tweeted that: “So grandad was at a sportsman’s dinner and bought a 10ft X 4ft picture of the forth rail bridge.

“Seemingly he forgot he could just open da blinds. Granny not happy with him.”

Many people responded with disbelief to the pensioner’s proud purchase, with Mark Oakden suggesting they “cut it in strips and stick them on the inside of the blind”.

Simon Smith commented: “This is marvellous. Absolutely made my day.” Helen, who tweets as @peacelass, added that: “It was obviously bought for when the weather is dreich!”

Murphy joked that the Grandad “still thought it was a great idea” and that his wife was “ready to chuck it and him in the garage”.

The tweet has been shared over 5,500 times and liked nearly 15,000 times.