Concerns grow for missing teenage girl from Southhouse

Concerns are growing for a teenage girl from Edinburgh who was last seen 4 days ago.

Shavanna Thomson, 16, was last seen at around 2pm on Friday in the Southhouse area.

Worried family members say she has not returned home since.

Police have urged anyone who believes they have seen the 16-year-old, or knows her current whereabouts to come forward.

Shavanna is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length brown hair and carrying a holdall bag.

Those with any information are asked to contact Howdenhall Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2532 of the 1st July.

