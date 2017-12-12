Fundraising appeal for funeral of boy found dead in Edinburgh flat

The family of a 14-year-old schoolboy who was tragically found dead in a flat in the Capital are appealing for support to help give him the “send off he deserves”.

An investigation has been launched after Liam Rodgers was pronounced dead at a premises on West Richmond Street on Sunday.

Following his death, Liam’s aunt, Kerry Brown, has launched an online fundraising page aiming to raise £5,000 to contribute towards his send off.

On the JustGiving page, Kerry says: “I am setting up this page to help the family that have had their beautiful 14-year-old son taking away very suddenly on Sunday morning.

“Liam rodgers was a much loved young lad who still should have had a full life in front of him.

“We would like to give him a final farewell send off that he deserves and to take a bit pressure off his parents as this would be a financial burden for the family to deal with at this time off the year. All donations will be greatly recieved.

“Thank you to everyone for their support in helping giving Liam a good send off. Thank you. RIP my little angel.”

People can support the cause by going to the JustGiving page here