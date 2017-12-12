Lantern tribute planned for boy found dead in Edinburgh flat

Their hearts still broken, hundreds of friends are expected to gather tonight to light up the sky above the Capital in honour of a tragic teenage schoolboy found dead just days before.

The touching tribute comes as investigations continue into discovering just how 14-year-old Liam Rodgers died, after he was pronounced dead at a flat in West Richmond Street on Sunday.

Emergency services rushed to the flat following a call to say that Liam wasn’t breathing but they could not save the teenager. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Friends and family have now organised an event at 7pm this evening outside the Busy Bee pub in Saughton Mains that will see lanterns released into the sky in tribute.

They are expected to turn out to pay their respects following a huge reaction on Facebook.

Following his death, Liam’s aunt, Kerry Brown, has launched an online fundraising page aiming to raise £5,000 to give him the “send off he deserves”.

On the JustGiving page, Kerry says: “I am setting up this page to help the family that have had their beautiful 14-year-old son taking away very suddenly on Sunday morning.

“Liam Rodgers was a much loved young lad who still should have had a full life in front of him.

“We would like to give him a final farewell send off that he deserves and to take a bit pressure off his parents as this would be a financial burden for the family to deal with at this time off the year. All donations will be greatly received.

“Thank you to everyone for their support in helping giving Liam a good send off. Thank you. RIP my little angel.”

A Facebook page, ‘Liam Rodgers GBNF’, has been set up for people to leave their tributes and memories of the popular teenager.

One of the heartfelt posts reads: “Liam, two days have passed and it still does not feel real.

“You were the kindest boy and everyone who knew you loved you. You didn’t have a bad bone in your body. So many amazing memories.

“You are missed by all and your memory will live on forever in all of us. One of a kind taken far too soon. R.I.P GBNF.”

Ethan Rehder said: “He was so young he didn’t have the chance to live his full life. Hopefully he is looking down on us so we can make him proud. Sleep tight. Gone but never forgotten ever.”

Sharon Carr said: “It’s so sad. You had your whole life ahead of you young man but they do say they only take the best. Thoughts are with your family and friends at this sad time.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to a residential address in the south side area of the city around 11.20am on Sunday, December 10, following the death of a 14-year-old boy.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and support is being offered to his family at this very difficult time.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

