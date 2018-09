The police are appealing for witnesses following an incident on West Richmond Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A white forensics tent was in place, according to a passerby.

Lothian Buses diverted the number 14 bus at around 9am, but normal service has resumed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on West Richmond Street which took place around 2am on Sunday 30th September.”