A teenage girl from Edinburgh who had been missing for four days has been found safe and well.

Shavanna Thomson, 16, was last seen at around 2pm on Friday in the Southhouse area of the city. Worried family members raised the alarm after she failed to return home and police issued an appeal for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

A police spokesman said Shavanna had been traced safe and well in Gorebridge in the early hours of today (Wed).