Spate of traffic collisions cause heavy delays in west Edinburgh

Edinburgh motorists are experiencing heavy disruption today after a number of separate traffic collisions occurred in the west of the city.

Earlier this morning, at approximately 9:25am, a lorry was involved in a crash with a Golf at Barnton with the inside lane closing for around an hour.

Then, at around 2pm, heavy delays were reported at Corstorphine Road and Murrayfield Road due to a road traffic collision.

A little over an hour later at around 3:30pm a collision involving multiple vehicles occurred on the City Bypass after Calder. Lengthy queues were reported along the M8 as far as Newbridge as a result. This incident was confirmed as cleared at 4:24pm.

At around 4:15pm, a collision was then reported at Wester Hailes Road southbound just after Bankhead. One motorist caught up in the queues warned of delays of up to half an hour.

Traffic has been heavier than normal in the west of the city due to the ongoing Royal Highland Show. The annual livestock event is expected to attract some 200,000 visitors during its run at Ingliston Showground.

