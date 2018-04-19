Special edition Edinburgh Monopoly board to be released

MONOPOLY fans could soon have the opportunity to roll a 007 and play with Sir Sean Connery as part of a brand new edition of the board game.

Toymakers Winning Moves UK have announced an updated Edinburgh version of the classic party game will be released later this year – with players given the chance to vote on iconic capital artefacts to replace the famous standard pieces.

Officials say locals will get to decide if the likes of Greyfriars Bobby, a miniature Edinburgh Castle or a giant panda should “Pass Go” in place of the Scottie dog, top hat and old boot.

Other suggestions for new tokens include a bust of Fountainbridge-born Sir Sean, who starred on the big screen as James Bond, a likeness of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and a book, in reference to the Capital’s status as the world’s first Unesco City of Literature.

Benjamin Thompson, custom games manager at Winning Moves, which is releasing the game under licence from toy giant Hasbro, said: “Scotland’s capital city has grown and changed enormously, now with its own parliament and a whole new generation of people.

“The tokens will be customised for the first time in Scotland and will all be dedicated to Edinburgh, while the Monopoly streets will all be capital landmarks, including the chance and community chest cards which will be very heavily Edinburgh-themed.”

Players will be able to journey around 28 of the Capital’s most famous locations, including the Castle, the Scottish Parliament and the Royal Mile, while sporting venues including Murrayfield, Easter Road and Tynecastle are also expected to feature.

Mr Thompson added: “One could send players back three spaces for getting stuck in traffic on Queensferry Road, while another could reward players with a VIP visit around Edinburgh Castle.

“The public will get to vote for the landmarks, cards and playing tokens. We are expecting to be very spoilt for choice.”

The game is being released to mark the 20th anniversary of the Capital becoming the first UK city outside London to get its own board and will include updated locations.

Rumours have also circulated the classic four railway stations could be replaced by stops from the capital’s tram network, though bosses say any decisions will not be made until after the vote closes.

The current board, released in 1998, features landmarks including the former Bank of Scotland headquarters on The Mound, the St James’ Centre and the former Evening News building on Holyrood Road.

Other Scottish cities including Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow also have their own editions of the game.

It is expected the game will be released in time for Christmas 2018.