SSPCA in appeal after Staffies abandoned in Edinburgh streets

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two emaciated Staffies were abandoned in the South of Edinburgh on 23 August.

WARNING: This article contains images that some readers may find upsetting.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after a man was apparently seen dropping the dogs leashes and running off, leaving them alone in the street.

Inspector June Chalcroft said, “The dogs were very emaciated, with every rib and spinal bone showing, and we’re interested in finding out how they came to be in that way.

“The dogs are now in our care, and the duo will now be put on a weight gain diet and we’re hopeful they will make a full recovery.

“Dogs do not become this underweight overnight and we are therefore treating this as a case of suspected cruelty.

“We would appeal to anyone who knows who may have owned or looked after these dogs to come forward.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.