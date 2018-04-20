SSPCA seek new home for cat abandoned in Livingston

The Scottish SPCA has launched an appeal for information after a cat was found left in a box at the roadside in Livingston.

The animal welfare charity was made aware of the male cat.

He had been left in a cat carrier on firbank road In East Calder.

The Cat has been named Gustav and is now being looked after in a Glasgow re-homing centre.

SSPCA inspector said Jenny Surgeon said, “It appears that someone has abandoned Gustav in a cat carrier. He could have escaped the carrier and easily run on to the road and been killed by an oncoming vehicle.”

“Gustav is now doing well in our care and we will look after him until we can find him a loving new home.”

“This is not only a cruel incident but it is also a crime and we’re appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.”

Abandoning animals is an offence under Scottish legislation and can result in a ban from keeping animals for a fixed term or life

The Scottish SCPA urge anyone with information to contact their helpline on 03000 999 999.