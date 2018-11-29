St Andrew’s Day 2018: 5 fun celebration events in Edinburgh

If you want to celebrate Scotland’s patron saint in style, there’s no better place to do it than in the country’s capital city.

Edinburgh is putting on a whole host of events in honour of St Andrew’s Day - and you’ll need your dancing shoes for most of them.

Here are five parties that you’ll want to be part of.

Ceilidh at The Jam House

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home are hosting a traditional ceilidh at The Jam House on Queen Street on St Andrew’s Day.

Music will be performed by Edinburgh University Folk Society, and there will also be some food to keep you energised and ready to dance.

Don’t worry if you’re not a ceilidh dancing expert - there will be plenty of people on hand to help you.

Fri 30 Nov, £15, The Jam House, 5 Queen Street, EH2 1JE

READ MORE: Is St Andrew's Day a public holiday in Scotland?



St Andrew’s Night at Restoration Cafe

The recently opened Restoration Cafe in Dalkeith Country Park is hosting its very first St Andrew’s Day dinner event, with some delicious and intriguing Scottish fare on the menu - from rhumbledethumps to clapshot.

A percentage of the eatery’s takings on the night will be donated to charity. Diners can book a table in advance between 6pm and 8:30pm.

Fri 30 Nov, from £14, Restoration Cafe, Dalkeith Country Park, EH22 2NA

Ceilidh at The Counting House

Annasach Ceilidh Band is putting on an informal St Andrew's Night celebration in the hidden gem of Edinburgh’s Old Town, The Counting House.

The ceilidh will kick off at 8pm with a break for a buffet supper of stovies (with a vegetarian option available) at around 9:30pm of stovies, as well as a complimentary wee dram of Famous Grouse whisky to wash it all down.

Beginners are welcome, and tickets can be purchased at the door - although booking in advance is highly recommended.

Fri 30 Nov, £20, The Counting House, 34 West Nicolson Street, EH8 9DD

St Andrew’s Conga

For something a little different, head along to the Royal Mile at 10am on Friday to watch an impressive St Andrew’s-inspired conga line dance past.

The event aims to challenge poverty, through community involvement and fun, while at the same time engaging with people and making a positive difference.

Fri 30 Nov, free, Royal Mile

Ceilidh at Lauriston Hall

Offering two chances to let your hair down, Edinburgh Ceilidhs are hosting events on both 30 November and 1 December, featuring a ceilidh band, piper and dance caller, Ken Gourlay.

There will be drinks available to buy on both nights. No high heels, and attendees without bags will get fast track entry.

Fri 30 Nov and Sat 1 Dec, from £10, Lauriston Hall, 28 Lauriston Street, EH3 9DJ