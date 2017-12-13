Still Game star unveils pink tartan for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

ORGANISERS of this year’s Edinburgh Hogmanay have launched a vibrant tartan to mark the celebration.

The vibrant pink tartan has been unveiled by Scottish comedian and star of Still Game, Sanjeev Kohli.

Sanjeev Kohli unveils the new tartan for Edinburgh's Hogmanay. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Sanjeev, who will host this year’s street party, hopes the stand-out pink will tie in with this year’s revamp of the event.

He said: “The idea was always to show Scotland at its vibrant best on this very Scottish night, and you don’t get much more vibrant that this.

“It also perfectly fits the bill of a Hogmanay revamp - its tartan, but not as you know it.

Sanjeev Kohli sports the new pink Hogmanay tartan, Picture: Ian Georgeson

“As the host of the massive street party, it’s important that I can be seen from a distance, and I have been assured by the relevant authorities that I will be visible from deep space.”

The new outfit has been provided by Scottish clothing brand, Slanj - which has tailored a kilt and waistcoat from the bold new tartan.

Struan Leslie, street party director, said: “We want to welcome people into Scotland’s capital city in the same way as if it were our home and introduce them to some of those traditions surrounding Hogmanay and Scottish culture.

“Alongside dancing, singing and traditional gifts at this time of year, tartan stands out as a big part of that - so what better way to celebrate it than to commission a new one for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.”

He added: “With the pink base mixed with the other strong primary colours we wanted to make something dynamic.

“With guidance from Brian at Slanj and working along with Ala Lloyd our event designer, we explored the making of the tartan starting with bold abstract paintings and developed our ideas to the strict DNA-like warp and weft of the tartan that we have today.

“Our tartan is very bold and particular - it will leave its mark.”