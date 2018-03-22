Child knocked down by car while crossing road in Edinburgh

Have your say

A CHILD was knocked down by a car while crossing a road in the Capital.

Police and the ambulance service were called to Comely Bank Road this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It looks like a child has been knocked down while crossing the road.

“It was a glancing blow from the wing mirror of the vehicle.”

The extent of any injuries are not yet known but it is not thought the child was seriously hurt.

