Stockbridge Shelter charity shop sale takes £2000 in an hour

THE ANNUAL Shelter Scotland sale in Stockbridge made £2,000 in just an hour with bargains including a unique set of Russian dolls.

The sale has landed on the first business day after Hogmanay for the past 16 years.

Stephanie Reeves with her �15 Russian Dolls of Russian politicians. Picture: SWNS

And people were so eager to grab some bargains and see the that a big pot was smashed during the rush as doors opened at 10am.

Caricatures of Valdimir Putin, Boris Yeltsin and Joseph Stalin were depicted on a set of Russian dolls featured in the sale.

Stephanie Reeves bought the unique political ornaments which featured nine former leaders of the country for £15.

Other highlights include a warrior costume for Live Action Role Play, cheap designer clothing and early Elvis records.

Pete Jew, manager of Shelter Scotland’s Stockbridge shop, said that last year’s sale had made a record breaking amount in one week.

He said: “Last year we broke our previous record making £18,375 in our launch week. We have to thank our customers and supporters because without them this annual event couldn’t happen.”