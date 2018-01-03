Stockbridge Shelter charity shop sale takes £2000 in an hour

THE ANNUAL Shelter Scotland sale in Stockbridge made £2,000 in just an hour with bargains including a unique set of Russian dolls.
The sale has landed on the first business day after Hogmanay for the past 16 years.
And people were so eager to grab some bargains and see the that a big pot was smashed during the rush as doors opened at 10am.
Caricatures of Valdimir Putin, Boris Yeltsin and Joseph Stalin were depicted on a set of Russian dolls featured in the sale.
Stephanie Reeves bought the unique political ornaments which featured nine former leaders of the country for £15.
Other highlights include a warrior costume for Live Action Role Play, cheap designer clothing and early Elvis records.
Pete Jew, manager of Shelter Scotland’s Stockbridge shop, said that last year’s sale had made a record breaking amount in one week.
He said: “Last year we broke our previous record making £18,375 in our launch week. We have to thank our customers and supporters because without them this annual event couldn’t happen.”