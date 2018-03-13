Stolen tortoise returns to Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World

Huck the tortoise has been returned safely to the Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World, staff have happily announced.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

The seven-year-old red-footed tortoise, who was stolen on Wednesday 21 February, was found abandoned in the Muirhouse area on Friday.

The Scottish SPCA were contacted to come pick him up. Having seen the news coverage of his abduction, centre manager Diane Aitchison recognised Huck straight away and checked in with staff at the Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World. They were able to identify him through pictures and Huck was collected that afternoon.

He then spent a couple of days out of the public eye while he readjusted to his home after being away for over three weeks, but he is now back in his usual habitant.

Keeper Lyndsey Paget said: “We’re so happy to have Huck back home with us at Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World. We really missed him and so did our visitors.

“Everyone has been absolutely overjoyed to hear that he is safe and sound.”

READ MORE - Tortoise stolen from Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World