Storage spaces set up to combat strict Murrayfield bag policy

Rugby fans have been reminded of the strict bag policy in place at Murrayfield throughout the Six Nations.

As part of security measures, it is prohibited for fans to bring bags into the ground during the France and England games.

However, a number of companies have stepped in to provide rugby fans who want or need to bring a bag with a safe space for their belongings.

CityStasher is offering fans a number of storage locations at Murrayfield in an attempted to reduce the number of bags going inside arenas when games take place, and to prevent fans from being turned away if they need to bring a bag.

Under their storage policy, bags can be stored for just £6 for 24 hours.

Fans going to any of the Six Nationa clashes at Murrayfield can find points at Scotts News on Dalry Road, and Union Gallery on Drumsheugh Place.

As well as around the stadium, there are also a number of CityStasher locations surrounding Edinburgh’s main Waverley Station.

Under Murrayfield rules, only small bags no larger than A5 size are allowed inside, so fans should plan ahead if travelling to Edinburgh with larger bags or suitcases.

Extra staff are being drafted in due to the extra demand anticipated ahead of both Six Nation clashes.

CityStasher co-founder Matt Majewski said: “It’s understandable that big stadiums want to minimise the amount of baggage going into their venues - both for security reasons, and because big bags can get in the way and cause obstructions.

“We want to help keep rugby fans and their belongings safe, so by ensuring there are StashPoints in each of the major Six Nations cities, we’re able to do just that.

“Many fans are probably unaware of the new restrictions, so we’re expecting to have lots of last minute drop-offs before the games.

“I’m sure fans would rather pay our small fee to have their stuff kept safe, than miss out on watching the match of a lifetime.”

Each location is assessed for security before joining the network, and every bag left is fitted with a security tag and insured for up to £750.