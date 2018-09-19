Storm Ali: Tree branches fall on busy stretch of Queensferry Road

Have your say

Several trees branches have fallen across a busy stretch of Queensferry Road as gusty winds cause havoc across Edinburgh.

The branches have come down along a hazardous stretch through Craigleith on one of the main routes into the Capital as Storm Ali blows into Scotland.

The tree branches were witnessed falling onto the busy section of Queensferry Road in Craigleith

Motorists were witnessed having to avoid falling branches as they blew onto the road adjacent to Orchard Park at noon.

The affected stretch of road overlooked by a series of tall trees is from Orchard Road to Orchard Drive.

No-one is believed to have been hurt.

The debris poses a potential risk to the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Sections of the stretch of road are also waterlogged.

An amber weather warning is in place for the Capital until 6pm today, with wind gusts of up to 90mph forecast.

The warning has been extended up the Aberdeenshire coast.

