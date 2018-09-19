Storm Ali: Watch ‘scary’ mid-air drop on Edinburgh flight

Have your say

A woman has captured the ‘scary’ moment when her easyjet flight from Edinburgh drops mid-air in high winds driven by Storm Ali.

Kirkcaldy resident Victoria Fleming filmed the landing from her seat on the plane bound for Belfast in Northern Ireland today.

The easyJet flight was forced to return to Edinburgh in high winds caused by Storm Ali. Picture: Philippe Huguen

The mid-air drop happens just 60 seconds before the flight lands on the main runway at Edinburgh Airport.

The plane was forced to divert back to the Capital due to the stormy conditions.

The pilot was only able to land back at Edinburgh Airport at the fourth attempt after aborting three earlier efforts in the extreme conditions.

The U2484 flight was cancelled as passengers returned to the main terminal in the Capital.

Ms Fleming confirmed she was waiting to board a replacement flight tonight.

Wind gusts driven by Storm Ali topped 100mph on the Tay Bridge in an extreme weather front that has caused transport disruption across the country.

