Storm Caroline: Forth Bridges prepare after yellow wind warning issued

Extra preparations are being carried out on the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge after a yellow warning was issued for the area.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow wind warning for the Forth Bridges area on Thursday December 7, with gusts to 80mph possible around exposed coasts

Staff on the Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Road Bridge have been preparing by adding extra sandbags to signs and stacking cones to weigh them.

The preparations come following risks to the public of flying debris.

Edinburgh is expected to suffer from high winds, with the warning across the Lothians being upgraded to yellow.

An amber “be prepared” warning has been issued for parts of north-east Scotland for tomorrow.

Snow and ice has been forecast for large parts of the UK in the wake of Caroline on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office warned “Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.”

You can check the wind map for the Forth Bridges by following this link.