Storm Hector: Marchmont road closed after tree falls on cars

A tree has fallen on several parked cars in Marchmont as Storm Hector continues to cause carnage across Edinburgh.

Emergency crews have been cutting up the tree, which landed on top of a white Volkswagen hatchback parked on Strathearn Road.

The damaged white Volkswagen hatchback on Strathearn Road

The car has been severely damaged in the incident.

The tree was uprooted just before noon today.

Strathearn Road has been closed between Marchmont Road and Mount Grange while the fallen tree is removed.

In a separate incident, a large tree has fallen and is blocking the entrance to Astley Ainslie Hospital in Morningside. Canaan Lane is also blocked by the tree.

Police are in attendance at the scene.

