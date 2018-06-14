Storm Hector: Video shows cars crushed by tree near Fettes College

Have your say

A tree has badly damaged a row of parked cars close to the prestigious Fettes College.

East Fettes Avenue was closed to traffic this afternoon after Carrington Road after the tree came down in high winds brought to Edinburgh by Storm Hector.

A tree fell on cars close to Fettes College

Video footage sent to the Evening News shows several cars crushed under the fallen tree, with a trailer used to block off the road.

A light pole had been dislodged in the accident.

Police were in attendance, with emergency crews attempting to clear the scene.

