Edinburgh and the Lothians are braced for high winds tomorrow with a yellow weather warning for wind in place across Edinburgh and much of Scotland.

Gusts of over 50mph are expected with a danger or risk to life warning issued.

Storm Hector is expected to hit Edinburgh and the Lothians tomorrow

The Met Office have revealed the worst affected areas and when the storm could hit the Capital.

The video above has all the details of what you can expect and the forecast across the country.