Street food vendors launch exciting new restaurant near Edinburgh Uni

A family who had previously taken their Persian inspired street food on the road in the form of a converted Landrover Defender have opened a new restaurant near Edinburgh University.

The Persian inspired, street food style eatery was opened by the Haywood family at 27-29 Marshall Street at the start of the month. Dubbed the Ransacked Oven, proprietor Eileen started developing the concept for the restaurant whilst travelling through the Middle East with her husband and four children in 2015.

Picture: The Ransacked Oven

Having previously taken their kitchen concept on the road over the past nine months, offering their Persian inspired food to local festivals and markets throughout Scotland, the family have now settled in a permanent premises, where the will offer locals and visitors to the city alike their healthy wood fired sourdough flatbreads, pizzas, kebabs, salads, dips and pestos.

Eileen said: “We had such a great response from people that we decided to look for a permanent address. As fate would have it the cosy joint on the corner of Potterrow and Marshall Street fell into our hands after a chance meeting with the previous owner. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Having opened their doors on the 3rd of March, the family are now keen to get the word out about their new venture, where they will be serving up freshly prepared eclectic dishes for everyone - vegan, vegetarian, full on carnivores and gluten intolerant alike - from 9am - 9pm every day.

Eileen explained that guests can expect to enjoy globally inspired dishes such as Persian spiced goat kebab and peppered sauerkraut pizza - all served with a selection of wood fired sourdough flat bread or gram flour roti.

The restaurateur added: “I have been dreaming of opening a foodie home that caters for all walks of life for such a long time - it is great to finally open the doors! Our whole ethos is about providing great fresh food and drink in a beautiful environment for all tastes - we make everything ourselves so we know all the great stuff that goes into everything from our vegan Babka and Overnight Oats to our Kebabs and Pizzas and Ice Creams.

“Healing spices influence the design of our Botanical punches and slushes, and we have now developed a small range of homemade vegan ice creams.

“Our tables for two, large communal feasting table and cosy Bedouin dining corner makes us a truly unique and inclusive destination offering something for everyone.”

