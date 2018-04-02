Study names Edinburgh as one of top ice hockey cities in Europe

A new study from Flight Network has named Edinburgh as one of the best cities in Europe for ice hockey.

The team behind the study aimed to find the best hockey towns in Europe using comprehensive analysis of their hockey team, league, arena, fans and distinct hockey culture.

A survey was carried out which analysed the overall experience to try and establish the greatest hockey areas outside of North America.

The Scottish Capital was named as the 34th best place for hockey fans in Europe on a list of 58.

The study stated that “Although The Capitals aren’t a contending team yet, their fan base is loyal, passionate and solid. They may be underdogs, but they have a fearless spirit and they’re willing to take on heavy hitters in their league.”

It also praised the arena with the research finding that “With less than 4,000 seats, Murrayfield Ice Rink somehow manages to feel like a stadium twice its size. Locals regularly pack the seats to watch their team battle on the ice during home games.”

Despite not performing at their best this season, the Edinburgh Capitals were the only British side mentioned in the study.

