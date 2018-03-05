Superbike icon Carl Fogarty to visit Edinburgh shop

Iconic superbike rider Carl Fogarty is to visit a shop in the Capital where he will sign copies of his new book.

Fogarty - also known as Foggy and the most successful World Superbike racer of all time in terms of the number of championships and race wins - will be at the WHSmith in Edinburgh’s Gyle shopping centre on April 15.

READ MORE: Man who died in snow named as 20-year-old Matt Watt from Haddington

He will sign copies of The World According to Foggy, which explores the life and achievements of the sporting icon.

The 51-year-old is the most successful World Superbikes rider in the history of the sport, winning four World Championship titles - in 1994, 1995, 1998 and 1999 - before suffering serious injury in 2000.

Forming a partnership with the Ducati team and also riding for Honda, Fogarty won 59 races in 12 seasons and in the process carved himself a seat at motor sport’s top table.

READ MORE: Pop-up hair salon set to give theatre-goers big hair

He also enjoyed huge success in the Isle of Man TT.

The signing event, which is ticketed, begins at 2pm on April 15. For more information, visit www.universe.com/carlfogartyedinburgh.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital